Demolition of Pointe-Claire's iconic Pioneer Bar to begin Tuesday

By Adam Kovac, CTV News Montreal

The building that once housed a beloved Pointe-Claire watering hole will begin coming down on Tuesday.

The Pioneer Bar stood on Lakeshore Rd. until closing its doors in 2018. Since then, residents have fought to prevent the 120-year-old building from being razed to the ground, even after the city approved plans to build a condo development on the site last year.

In October, 2019, a court upheld Pointe-Claire's decision to demolish the building.

A notice sent by the city and dated Monday said the demolition will be followed by construction “of a mixed-use commercial and residential building.” Demolition is expected to last four weeks while construction is scheduled to be completed in fall of 2021.

The notice also warned of temporary traffic interruptions in the area while the work goes on.