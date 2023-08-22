Demonstration planned to demand release of documents on 1995 Quebec referendum

A citizens' demonstration is planned for Friday to increase pressure on the chief electoral officer (DGEQ) to reveal the documents of the Grenier Commission, which investigated the financing of the 'No' camp during the 1995 Quebec referendum.

The demonstration will take place in front of the offices of the DGEQ on Wilfrid-Pelletier Avenue in Quebec City on Friday at 11 a.m.

The national assembly has already passed two motions calling on the DGEQ to disclose these documents, and the Parti Québécois has announced its intention to table a bill to force the DGEQ to act.

But the DGEQ cited "the prejudicial nature that certain documents could still contain" and replied that it would take time to go through all the documentation.

This time, an "all-party citizens' demonstration" is being organized to increase the pressure.

In an interview on Tuesday, Pierre-Luc Gilbert explained what had motivated him to organize the demonstration.

"It's in reaction to the reaction of the chief electoral officer of Quebec, who has allowed himself not to reveal the secret documents that emerged from the Grenier commission," he said.

He said that he found this "disgraceful" and "undemocratic," especially as the national assembly had passed motions to this effect.

The Grenier Commission submitted its report in 2007 after hearing 90 witnesses in camera.

In addition, 4,500 documents were submitted as evidence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 22, 2023.