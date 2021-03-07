iHeartRadio
Demonstrations in Montreal and Quebec City call for a return of sports

Kids who participate in organized sport still find time for free play, according to a new study. (Monkey Business Images / shutterstock.com)

Demonstrators in Quebec City and Montreal are calling on the provincial government to allow organized sports to return.

A group met in front of the National Assembly Sunday "to show that young people are part of the solution in resuming supervised sports," according to organizers of the event on Facebook.

According to the organizers, the physical and mental health of young Quebecers is at stake.

Discussions are continuing between Minister of Education Isabelle Charest and sports federations with the aim of presenting a plan for the progressive deconfinement of sports next week.

Health authorities have also authorized the resumption of extracurricular activities throughout the province as of March 15.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2021.

