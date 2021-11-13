iHeartRadio
Dental hygienists open pop-up clinic at Montreal shelter

image.jpg

A team of Montreal dental hygienists organized a pop-up clinic Saturday to provide care for people without easy access to services.

The all-day event was held at Halte-Transition, a warming shelter in Pierrefonds-Roxboro – practitioners say it’s all thanks to a change in Quebec law, allowing hygienists to offer services independently.

On Saturday, residents could access care in French and English, of course, but also Urdu, Spanish, and Punjabi.

“It's great that we can all work together and serve our vulnerable population,” said Sofia Baltzis, a dental hygienist.

“We're reaching out to people who really need it,” she said.

-- For more, watch CTV’s Christine Long’s video report above.

 

