Designated drivers in Longueuil drink for free


Designated drivers in Laval, Sherbrooke, Gatineau and now Longueuil can get their non-alcoholic drinks for free as part of the CoDeBars program run by the police and SAQ. SOURCE: Gatineau Police/Twitter

Those who act as the designated driver in Longueuil get to drink for free, as long as that drink is non-alcoholic.

Longueuil police (SPAL) is spearheading the CoDeBars program on its territory to cut down on impaired driving.

Bar and restaurant owners in Boucherville, Brossard, Longueuil, Saint-Lambert and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville can sign up and be part of the program and post the CoDeBars logo at the front of their establishment.

Designated drivers who are with two or more other people at the table ordering alcoholic drinks can get their beverage on the house.

The program is run in conjunction with the provincial liquor association (SAQ) and began in Sherbrooke in 2017.

Click here to see which establishments are signed up for the program

The program is also being run in Laval and Gatineau.

Après plusieurs mois d'absence, CoDeBars est enfin de retour à #Gatineau!

CoDeBars, c'est quoi déjà? Des consommations sans alcool gratuites pour les conducteurs désignés! ��

�� Bars et restos participants : https://t.co/cSMvgF88Mu

�� Communiqué : https://t.co/tygKLQCn64 pic.twitter.com/EpYZ9iocxQ

— PoliceGatineau (@PoliceGatineau) October 13, 2022
