Desjardins Group reports an 11.9 per cent increase in surplus earnings for its third quarter

Desjardins President and CEO Guy Cormier leaves a news conference in Montreal on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Desjardins Group posted third-quarter surplus earnings before patronage on Friday with dividends up 11.9 per cent from the same period last year, as well as a 13.1 per cent increase in operating revenues.

The Lévis-based financial cooperative's surplus earnings totalled $816 million in the most recent quarter, compared to $729 million a year earlier.

Its operating revenues reached $5.25 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $4.64 billion a year earlier.

Desjardins president and CEO Guy Cormier called the most recent quarter's results "excellent" and noted that they followed a trend that began earlier this year.

According to him, the performance was due in particular to the "solid performance of the Caisse network" and a lower loss ratio in general insurance.

The provision for credit losses was $52 million in the third quarter, down 47.5 per cent from $99 million in the same quarter of 2020.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 12, 2021.

