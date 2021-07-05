Despite deficit, crowds form to cheer on Habs as Montreal faces elimination

The crowd outside the Bell Centre was already buzzing late Monday afternoon in Montreal, and the atmosphere will certainly be the same inside as the Canadiens host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Hundreds of fans (that will likely grow to thousands) chose to experience the event outdoors, especially around the Bell Centre.

The atmosphere was festive, although some Tampa fans were booed by the crowd.

Tampa Bay Lightning fans pose as Montreal Canadiens fans jeer them prior to game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup final, outside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Monday, July 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

People were singing and chanting "Go Habs Go", all under a strong police presence. Barriers had been erected to clear the entrance to the Bell Centre.

Police officers walk by Montreal Canadiens fans prior to game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, outside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Monday, July 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante decided to encourage the Tricolore on the Olympic Park esplanade where the game is being projected on a giant screen, in compliance with health regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Au @parcolympique pour le match! pic.twitter.com/43tL7bpYgJ

A similar projection was organized in the Quartier des spectacles.

The Habs must win to avoid elimination, as the Lightning leads the series 3-0.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 5, 2021.