Despite increasingly chummy relations, Legault, Trudeau still apart on national CHSLD standards

Despite the warming relationship between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault, the two appear to still disagree on the issue of national standards for long-term care facilities (CHSLDs).

The pair remained camp in their respective positions on Monday, when they appeared together in Trois-Rivieres to announce major funding for the province's Internet network.

In response to a question from a journalist, Trudeau said discussions are ongoing with the provinces to establish a nation-wise standard so that seniors across the country “are well-protected, well-cared for and in good health.”

The prime minister said the pandemic has highlighted serious gaps in long-term care facilities.

“We have seen unacceptable situations during this pandemic,” adding it's obvious that “we must do better for our seniors.”

The federal government provides healthcare for First Nations people and the military and hasn't necessarily developed expertise for other types of care, he conceded, saying he was aware healthcare falls under provincial jurisdiction. That's why he said the federal government and provinces must work together and learn from each other when it comes to best practices in CHSLDs.

“This is something on which I know Francois and I are in complete agreement,” he said.

For his part, Legault reiterated that Quebec expected to receive “recurring money” from Ottawa, in this case an increase of $6 billion in transfers for healthcare.

He argued that Quebec needed to hire 8,000 more CHSLD employees.

“It's clear to us that health is a provincial jurisdiction,” he said. “We are asking for a recurring increase in transfers, without conditions.”

The federal government has committed up to $1 billion over two years to the provinces if they agree to present “detailed spending plans” and if they demonstrate the amounts invested correspond to the plans.

In December, the National Assembly asked Ottawa, in a unanimous motion, “to commit not to impose Canadian standards in CHSLDs and nursing homes for the elderly and to increase health transfers amounting to 35 per cent of network costs.”

For months, the provinces have been demanding that Ottawa's contribution to health financing be increased from 22 per cent to 35 per cent, which would represent an additional $28 billion to be shared between the provinces each year.