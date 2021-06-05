Despite Montreal soon becoming orange zone, protesters express opposition to restrictions, vaccines

Despite Montreal's impending redesignation as an orange zone, around 1,000 people protested on Saturday against remaining public health restrictions.

Some present told CTV News they were of the opinion the pandemic was a hoax and expressed fear that COVID-19 vaccines were being given to children.

The march began at Health Canada's office on Rene-Levesque and St. Urbain and headed to Jarry Park. Many who attended held anti-vaccination signs, while others said they were frustrated that restrictions for businesses such as restaurants remain in place.

Some who witnessed the protest said they were confused why people were taking to the streets, given the recent loosening of pandemic-era restrictions. On Monday, Montreal and Laval will both become orange zones, meaning that gyms will re-open and restaurants will be able to have their dining rooms operating, albeit with a maximum of two adults from different addresses at the same table.