Despite more than 750 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU numbers remain low

Quebec reported 759 new COVID-19 cases in the past three days, but deaths, hospitalizations and ICU numbers remain stable.

In the past 24 hours, 250 new cases were reported and the overall total number of infections is now 379,439.

Of the total number of infections, 366,340 people are reported to have recovered from the disease, 459 more than on Friday.

There are now 1,857 active COVID-19 cases in the province, which is 299 more than on Friday.

Quebec reported one more death due to COVID-19 that occurred before Aug. 2, bringing the total number of deaths to 11,242.

The number of people receiving care in Quebec hospitals for the coronavirus decreased by two, for a total of 55. Of those, 14 people are in intensive care, one fewer than on Friday.

On Aug. 7, a total of 13,678 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec public health professionals administered 29,657 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 28,804 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 11,493,301 doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec and 44,706 Quebecers received a dose out of province.

Of those eligible to receive a shot, 6,296,169 Quebecers have received one jab (84 per cent of the population) and 5,224,765 (70 per cent) have received both doses as of Aug. 8.

The only age demographic with fewer than 75 per cent reported to have received their first dose is the 18 to 29-year-olds at 72 per cent.

The first "Being vaccinated, it's a win" contest will be drawn tomorrow.