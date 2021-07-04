Despite open dining rooms, Montreal restaurants still in battle to be profitable

Montreal's restaurants may be back up and running after their dining rooms were forced closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but owners say they're facing a steep climb back to profitability.

“The biggest problem now is the debt load they've accrued throughout the pandemic,” said Restaurants Canada vice-president James Rilett. “Paying that back and getting into a period of profitability will take, we estimate, a year to a year-and-a-half. In the meantime, we think a lot of small, independent restaurants having to close their doors.”

Among the challenges facing the industry is that while customers are returning, there are still limits on how many people can come in at a time.

“We're at half capacity. The space that we have was reduced to 40 per cent. We went from 67 to 38 seats,” said Tota Oung of Les Street Monkeys.

There's also the issue of finding and keeping good staff.

“We wanted them to stay with us, increase their salaries, especially in the kitchen,” said Hillary Romero, also of Les Street Monkeys. “That's another facet of why we would increase the pricing on the menu.”

Restaurants are also dealing with the rising price of ingredients.

“We've seen a lot of food inflation due to the cost of grain going up, shipping costs have gone up a lot and it worked its way through the supply chain,” said Rilett. “We're seeing that hitting restaurants now.”