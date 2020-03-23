North American stock markets start trading week down again, loonie down
Canada's main stock index started the trading week down more than 300 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the key financial sector as COVID-19 fears continued to grip investors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 309.92 points at 11,541.89.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 585.48 points at 18,588.50. The S&P 500 index was down 64.17 points at 2,240.75, while the Nasdaq composite was down 100.42 points at 6,779.10.
The Canadian dollar traded for 68.96 cents US compared with an average of 69.77 cents US on Friday.
The May crude contract was down 17 cents at US$22.46 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 1.1 cents at US$1.59 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$49.30 at US$1,533.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 8.20 cents at US$2.09 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020
