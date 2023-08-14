Despite volatile weather, Quebec's farmers' markets are going strong

The bouts of bad weather may have affected harvests, sometimes beyond repair, but they didn't appear to harm Quebec's farmers' markets, which continue to welcome thousands weekly.

The Semaine québécoise des marchés publics (Quebec public market week) ended on Sunday after ten days of activity.

"It marks the start of a period rich in harvest for Quebec agricultural producers," said Jean-Nick Trudel, general manager of Quebec's public market association, the AMPQ.

Many producers had their share of challenges this year, whether due to spring frost, drought or flooded land caused by heavy rain.

"So far, what we've noticed is that market stalls are still well stocked, even if some of the produce we see on the tables represents only a fraction of what was sown or projected in the market gardening calendar," Trudel noted.

Many growers are nonetheless demonstrating their creativity to make these simple errands an enjoyable experience, said Jeannick Riendeau, director of the Conseil de l'industrie bioalimentaire de l'Estrie.

"In the Haut-Saint-François [region], a mixologist toured the markets to offer cocktails made with local products," she illustrated.

Elsewhere, there are activities, shows and other initiatives to make markets more attractive.

Public markets are run by people who give a lot of their time, often volunteers," Riendeau continued. "We have very resilient people, who do their best to keep up with demand, but we have to admit that it's a difficult year for them."

According to Trudel, the goodwill of public markets is helped by the structures they have set up to welcome customers.

"The markets are open rain or shine. We already knew that, but a season like this confirms it: when people can spend time in the dry, they're more likely to come to the public market," he said.

As the season is ongoing, drawing up an assessment is premature. However, initial observations indicate a satisfactory summer for farmers' markets, even if the pandemic's attendance records are unlikely to be matched.

"We may not have the same attendance statistics, but consumers seem to have got into the habit of adding a visit to the market to their routine," said Riendeau.

MORE STABLE PRICES

While the volatile weather influences the price of certain fruits and vegetables, Trudel believes it's more advantageous for consumers to buy directly from the grower, whether at a public market, on the farm or via a family farmer service.

"Prices often fluctuate throughout the season, depending on availability," he said. "For example, the price of the season's first strawberries will not be the same as during the period when they are harvested in abundance."

He believes the public's perception of the right price may be influenced by the large discounts sometimes found in supermarkets on products available in large quantities.

However, the bill is less likely to vary when you shop at the stalls rather than the aisles.

"Prices in public markets remain very competitive," he argued. "You don't see as big a price increase as in grocery stores, and that's because you're buying directly from the producer. There are no costs associated with processing or distribution."

As proof, he said, a study in Nova Scotia showed that produce prices at the province's farmers' markets had varied little over the past five years. Such statistics don't exist in Quebec.

"At the market, we can talk directly with the producer. He can explain how he set his price, how his season is going," said Riendeau. "We can't do that at the supermarket."

With the harvest season in full swing for a few more weeks, Trudel urges consumers to stock up while market garden produce prices remain advantageous.

"Now's the time to stock up on canned goods or freeze food for winter," he said. "If prices are high right now, they'll probably be even higher in a few months' time."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 14, 2023.