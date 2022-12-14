Developing countries walk out of Montreal biodiversity conference over funding

Developing countries have walked out of global talks in Montreal on conserving the world's biodiversity over concerns about funding.

David Ainsworth, an information officer for the COP15 talks, says the countries left the negotiations early this morning.

Ainsworth says there are a number of disagreements.

He says the main one concerns the creation of a special fund to finance biodiversity conservation in poorer nations.

A meeting has been called later today for all the heads of delegations of countries attending the conference in an attempt to resolve the impasse.

The walkout comes as the two-week event enters its final days, with environment ministers from around the world arriving in Montreal to try to hammer out a final text on the most difficult issues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2022