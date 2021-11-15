iHeartRadio
Diagnosed with an advanced stage of disease? We want to hear from you

Stock Photo Credit: rawpixel.com / pexels.com

Were you or a loved one recently diagnosed with a more advanced stage of a serious illness that will greatly impact your life or life expectancy because COVID-19 worries delayed the appointment or made you reluctant to see a doctor for unusual symptoms? Was there a longer-than-normal delay between when you were screened and when the diagnosis was made?

Over the past year, we’ve seen data that shows tens of thousands of cancer patients have had their surgeries delayed as a result of the pandemic and heard personal accounts about the stress of that experience. But what about a delay in diagnosis?

If you would like to share your story, email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information, as well as some details about your situation, and we may get in touch. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

