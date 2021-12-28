Area of northwestern Quebec rumbled by magnitude 4.1 earthquake

Some Quebecers felt the ground, windows and walls around them shake Tuesday night as a magnitude 4.1 earthquake rumbled an area near Val d'Or.

The quake took place about 40 kilometres northwest of the city, or nearly 600 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

It hit at around 6:22 pm and was located 10 kilometres below the surface of the earth, according to Earthquake Canada.

Magnitude 4.1 quakes are considered mild on the intensity scale. It remains unclear whether any significant damage was caused.

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck near Val D’Or Tuesday evening. (Image source: Earthquakes Canada)

At the local depanneur in the town of Malartic, the wine bottles on the shelves began to shake, the cashier on duty told CTV News.

"The bottles on the shelves were shaking," she said. "It was pretty strange. I’ve never seen that before."

Many other locals also reported online that they felt the shaking. Some, in the mining-heavy region, first believed they were feeling the effects of blasting at a nearby mine.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Did you feel the earthquake? Send us an email at MontrealDigitalNews@bellmedia.ca