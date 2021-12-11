Diesel tanker spills load on highway east of Montreal, car collides with truck

It was an ugly morning on Quebec roads Saturday morning as two tanker trucks were involved in accidents near Montreal.

TANKER TRUCK LOSES LOAD

A tanker truck transporting diesel tipped and lost its load spilling fuel onto the roadway and surrounding area off the northeast tip of the Island of Montreal early Saturday morning.

The Surete du Quebec reported the accident around 2:50 a.m. on Highway 640 westbound towards Highway 40 eastbound.

"Only the connector is closed," said SQ spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.

Quebec Ministry of Transport (MTQ) crews arrived around 5 a.m., and are working with firefighters, crews from the Environment Ministry (MELCC) and a company called in to clean up the fuel.

The SQ remains on the scene on traffic control detail.

MTQ spokesperson Martin Girard could not say when the road will reopen or how long it will take to clean up the mess.

TRUCK COLLIDES WITH CAR

The MTQ advised motorists at 7:26 a.m. that two of three lanes were closed on the Laurentians Highway (A-15) South at Cartier Blvd. West after a car collided with a tanker truck and got stuck.

"It was stuck under it," said Tremblay. "None of the drivers were injured."

Laval firefighters were on the scene to pull the car from under the truck, and Tremblay said by 8:30 a.m., the road was cleaned, salted and reopened.

