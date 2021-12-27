Director Jean-Marc Vallee remembered by Quebecers for his 'exceptional' talent and kindness

Quebecers are mourning the sudden death of director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, whose body was found at his cottage near Quebec City over the weekend.

He was 58-years-old.

Among Vallée's long list of accomplishments are winning an Emmy for directing hit HBO series Big Little Lies and earning several Academy Award nominations for his 2013 drama, Dallas Buyers Club.

Cause of death has yet to be made public.

"What tragic news," wrote Premier François Legault on Twitter, calling Vallée an "exceptional artist" who was also "extremely kind."

Jacques-Cartier MNA Greg Kelley and the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence also shared messages lamenting the loss, calling Vallée "a quiet but steadfast supporter [of the residence] and one of our ambassadors in the community."

"He was often a fixture at our Valentine’s Ball and would be found helping to distribute the Angel gifts or posing for a photo with anyone who asked," the residence wrote on Twitter.

"We lost a great filmmaker," said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante. "Jean-Marc Vallée created films that I loved and that left a mark on Quebec."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also shared a few words on Twitter, noting Vallée's passion for filmmaking and storytelling was "unmatched -- so too was his talent.Through his work and with his art, he left a mark in Quebec, across Canada, and around the world."

Canadian Heritage Minister and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez also offered his condolences to the director's loved ones.

"Jean-Marc Vallée made his mark in cinema, not just in Quebec, but around the world. His films have made us laugh, cry, think and have opened up our imagination," he wrote.

The Montrealer was acclaimed for his approach to filmmaking, directing stars like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal over the past decade.

He became a sought-after name in Hollywood after Dallas Buyers Club, starring Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, received six Academy Award nominations, including for Best Picture.

To Quebecers, Vallée was also known for his film, C.R.A.Z.Y., which was released in 2005 and won 14 Iris (formerly Jutra) Awards and ten Genie Awards.

-- with files from the Canadian Press and Ryan Pearson of the Associated Press in Los Angeles.