Director of Montreal seniors residence charged with fraud after UPAC investigation


The executive director of a private seniors residence in the east end of Montreal has been charged with allegedly defrauding Quebec's health system.

The three counts against Paul Asselin, who ran Les Jardins de Jouvence on Lebrun Ave. in Mercier-East, are fraud, production and use of false documents, according to a press release issued by Quebec's anti-corruption squad (UPAC) on Wednesday.

Asselin is accused of producing false invoices for different types of health care in the name of patients who lived at the residence but were absent at the time.

He then allegedly sought reimbursement for the fraudulent expenses from the CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'île-de-Montréal, in the amount of $4,000.

Asselin was charged last Thursday and is expected to appear at the Montreal courthouse on May 31.

