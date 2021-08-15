Director of National Bank Open was relieved and satisfied with the week of pro tennis

Put on in unprecedented fashion in 2021 after a year's absence, the National Bank Tennis Open unfolded in a manner that satisfied and relieved director Eugene Lapierre.

In a video conference call Sunday morning, Lapierre announced that total attendance will be over 50,000 from the first day of qualifying on Saturday to the final day.

The figure will slightly exceed the target, which was based on a maximum crowd of about 4,700 spectators per match, but only in the centre court stands, and within the physical distance restrictions ordered by health officials during the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lapierre said that the tournament should break even.

He also described the progress of the three Canadian women in singles as uneven.

While most eyes were on Bianca Andreescu and Quebec's Leylah Annie Fernandez, it was Toronto's Rebecca Marino who had the most success with two wins in three matches, a performance that pleased the tournament director.

Canada's Bianca Andreescu sits on the court after falling during her match against Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during round of sixteen play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament Thursday August 12, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

According to Lapierre, Andreescu, who was eliminated in the third round during her second match of the tournament, must be able to accumulate matches to return to the level of play of 2019, the year she triumphed in Toronto and at the US Open.

As for Fernandez, Lapierre believes she underestimated coming home and playing in front of her home crowd on centre court.

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, acknowledges the crowd after being defeated by Harriet Dart, of the United Kingdom, during National Bank Open women's tennis action in Montreal, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 15, 2021.