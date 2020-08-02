Director of public health set to make nearly $1 million in three years

Quebec public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda is part of the select club of highest-paid senior civil servants in the province.

The Francois Legault CAQ government recently awarded the director of public health a new three-year contract, starting Aug. 1, and, at the end of the term, he will have pocketed nearly $1 million or more.

By 2023, the government will reserve the royal treatment for Arruda, paying him at least $959,100 for his public health expertise.

On an annual basis, Arruda's compensation was just set at $305,000, an amount that will be indexed in 2021 and 2022, according to the terms of his contract.

Added to his base salary is an annual housing allowance of $14,700, since his main residence is in Sainte-Therese, in the Laurentians, but he is stationed in Quebec City.

Public security also provides him with a car and a driver/bodyguard.

Working as director of public health since 2012, Arruda's salary will have jumped by about 20 per cent in eight years.

