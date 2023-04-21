iHeartRadio
14°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Disappearance of Lara Parkin: $10K reward offered


Police released a new photo of Lara Parkin on Friday.

Montreal police say a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone who can help find a 29-year-old woman who has been missing since 2019.

Police released a new photo of Lara Parkin on Friday.

The police investigation established that she was last seen about three-and-a-half years ago in the Southwest borough of Montreal. She is 170 cm (5' 7'') tall, weighs 50 kg (110 lbs), has brown hair and green eyes. She has a scar on her forehead and a piercing on her tongue.

Anyone who believes they have information on her disappearance is asked to contact police at 514-592-4743.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*