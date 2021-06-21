iHeartRadio
Discussions continue to drag after 4 weeks of strikes at Exceldor

image.jpg

After four weeks of strike action at Quebec poultry processing company Exceldor, little progress has been made between the negotiating parties.

Discussions stalled last Friday after the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union, affiliated with the Quebec Federation of Labour (QFL), refused a proposal by its mediator.

Over the weekend, the mediator presented the employer with a 'working hypothesis,' which was then refused, according to the union.

The employer did not wish to comment on the negotiation process.

The 550 workers at Exceldor, a poultry processor in Saint-Anselme in Chaudière-Appalaches, started their strike on May 23, resulting in the euthanization of at least one million chickens so far.

Several issues are being negotiated, including working conditions and wages. The union is demanding $25 an hour and the employer is offering $21.50.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 21, 2021. 

