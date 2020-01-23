Disney's Home Alone reboot will film some scenes in a park in Longueuil, city proclaims

Disney has decided to film a few scenes from its upcoming reboot of the Home Alone film franchise in a park in Longueuil, the South Shore city proclaimed Thursday.

Parc St. Mark on Saint-Charles St. will be used to film some holiday-set scenes in the reboot, which producers announced in November would be filmed in Montreal.

Longueuil will stand in for Chicago, where the Disney+ series - which will feature new characters not in the iconic 1990s film franchise starring Macaulay Culkin - will be set.

Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent on Thursday trumpeted her city's selection by the entertainment powerhouse, noting that the city's traditional Christmas market and the houses, church and scenery adjacent to the park is what attracted the Home Alone reboot's producers.

"The selection of Longueuil by an internationally renowned production house as important as Disney reiterates our city's many attractions," Parent said in a statement. "Filming like this and the many others that take place here every year are opportunities for Longueuil to shine and to make known its most beautiful assets."

Parent went on to say that Longueuil has become quite the burgeoning film hub in recent years, with TV series such as Radio-Canada's Fuguese and District 31 and Quebec director Xavier Dolan's film Mommy having filmed in the largest city on Montreal's South Shore.