DL Mustafa Johnson latest big piece to re-sign with CFL-champion Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes are bringing back another big part of their Grey Cup-champion team.

The Alouettes announced Monday that American defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson has re-signed with the CFL club through 2025.

The six-foot-two, 290-pound Johnson was named an East Division all-star in 2023 after amassing 43 defensive tackles, seven sacks and recovered a fumble returned for a touchdown.

The 24-year-old made his CFL debut with the Als in 2022, collecting two sacks and 18 defensive tackles in eight games.

Johnson joins a growing list of Alouettes returning to the fold.

Linebacker Darnell Sankey signed a two-year contract extension with Montreal last week, while defensive lineman signed an extension through next season. Quarterback Cody Fajardo, who was under contract next season, signed an extension through 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 11, 2023.