Do you feel safe in your community? Pointe-Claire police station wants to know

Are you afraid to go out at night? Do you feel like the streets and parks in your neighbourhood are too shady? And what do you think should be done about all of it?

Police Station 5, which serves Pointe-Claire, Dorval and Dorval Island, is calling on residents living within its territory to fill out a brief online survey about those very questions:

Do you have any concerns about your neighbourhood (e.g., unsafe parks, afraid to go out alone at night, shady places, etc.)?

What is your perception of road safety in your neighbourhood?

What could be improved or prioritized to increase your sense of safety in general?

The police department says the survey's goal is to gather input from citizens with the goal of coming up with a new action plan for Police Station 5. It also says it intends to consult elected officials and other community leaders.

Residents have until March 15th to fill out the survey, which you can find here. You can also email the station at pdq5@spvm.qc.ca.