Does your child have RSV? We want to hear from you


As the fall season settles in, Canadian families not only have to contend with the spread of COVID-19, but also respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The common childhood infection affects the lungs and respiratory tract, usually resulting in cold-like symptoms.

A surge in RSV cases among young children is overwhelming pediatric hospitals in the United States. Meanwhile, in Canada, recent respiratory virus reports show a steady rise in positive RSV tests across the country.

If your child has been diagnosed with RSV, we want to hear from you.

What are their symptoms like? How is this virus different from previous ones? How are you managing their symptoms?

Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name and location. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

