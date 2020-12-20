Doesn't look like there'll be a white Christmas in Montreal this year

After everything else that's happening this holiday season, it looks as though Mother Nature will deny us a white Christmas in 2020, too.

Environment Canada's long-range forecast is calling for quite a bit of cloudy, wet weather this week — but with temperatures hovering at or well above the freezing point.

Sunday is expected to bring us about 5 cm of snow, with a chance of flurries on Monday, but by Thursday, Christmas Eve, there'll be rain in the forecast and a high of 7°C — by then, there's an excellent chance that just about all of that weekend snow will have melted.

The long-range forecast for Christmas Day is calling for rain or snow, and a high of -1°C.

According to the weather office, there have to be at least 2 cm of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning for it to be a white Christmas.

By that measure, 48 of the 65 Christmases since 1955 have been white Christmases — a rate of 74 per cent. But in the last six years, there have been only two white Christmases.