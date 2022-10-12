iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Dogs to be allowed on Montreal metro as of this weekend, with some restrictions


image.jpg

Visiting a veterinarian or dog park is about to get a lot easier for pet owners who don’t drive.

Starting Saturday, dogs who are not service animals and not in a carrier will be allowed on the metro in Montreal.

"To make the metro more accessible, and a sustainable mobility option. You don't have to take a taxi," said STM spokesperson Philippe Dery.

It’s an STM pilot project and comes with some conditions in order to keep human and pet riders comfortable.

The human must clean up any mess the animal makes, but the dog doesn’t need to pay for a ticket.

Among other rules: no more than one dog per human on the metro. Weekends are open for riding, but peak travel times during weekdays are off-limits. Plus, any dog not in a carrier that is not a service dog must be muzzled on a one-metre leash.


"We looked at Toronto, Madrid and Paris, those are some cities request a muzzle for security reasons and for the feeling of security of customers so this why we're requesting a muzzle," said Dery.

The SPCA has for months been urging Mayor Valérie Plante and the STM to allow leashed dogs on Montreal’s public transportation system. The organization’s website has tips on how to prepare your dog, including teaching them to wear a muzzle and assessing if they are socialized enough to ride the metro.

The pilot project is expected to last nine months.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*