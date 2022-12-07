iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Dollarama sees another strong quarter as demand for consumable products continues


A Dollarama store is seen Tuesday, June 11, 2013 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Dollarama Inc. recorded another strong quarter as inflationary pressures continue to drive consumer demand for consumable products at the discount retailer.

The Montreal-based retailer raised its comparable-store sales growth guidance Wednesday as it reported that its third-quarter profit and sales were up compared with a year ago.

During a call with analysts, Dollarama's chief financial officer J.P. Towner said the retailer saw a third consecutive quarter of "higher than historical demand" for consumable products, a category that includes food as well as items such as laundry detergent that can only be used once.

"Canadians from all walks of life continue to seek value in lower prices on the goods they need," he said.

The company cited current economic conditions as a significant factor in the demand from new customers as food prices have increased faster than overall price growth figures through much of the year, peaking with 11.4 per cent increase in August.

During the call, Dollarama's chief executive officer Neil Rossy said convenient store locations and low costs will retain the discount retailer's new customer base.

"Our value promise and a high inflation environment is even more relevant as consumers juggle the pressure on their wallets and adjust their spending strategies," said Rossy.

As Dollarama, traditionally known for prices between $1.25 and $2.50, continues to stock additional items up to $5, Rossy said the rollout has gone as planned and the company has yet to receive negative feedback regarding the higher prices.

The discount retailer opened 18 new store locations in its third quarter for a year-to-date total of 41 net new stores.

"We expect a busy Q4 on the real estate front and remain on track to reach our full-year target of 60 to 70 net new stores," said Rossy.

RBC Dominion Securities Inc. analyst Irene Nattel said in a report that the company's third-quarter results reflect Dollarama's "strong value positioning for consumers, particularly sought after in the current high inflation environment."

Dollarama reported earnings of $201.6 million or 70 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Oct. 30, compared with a profit of $183.4 million or 61 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

In its guidance for the year, Dollarama says it now expects comparable-store sales growth for its current financial year to be in a range of 9.5 to 10.5 per cent compared with earlier expectations for a range of 6.5 to 7.5 per cent.

The company also narrowed its guidance for its annual gross margin as a percentage of sales to a range of 43.1 to 43.6 per cent compared with earlier expectations for a range of 42.9 to 43.9 per cent.

Sales for the quarter totalled $1.29 billion, up from $1.12 billion a year earlier.

Comparable-store sales rose 10.8 per cent as the number of transactions climbed 10.3 per cent and the average transaction size gained 0.4 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*