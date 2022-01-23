Dominique Anglade's Liberals propose a decontamination unit for Quebec's

To "stop playing yo-yo" and give an air of predictability to sectors of the economy, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) is suggesting a five-point approach, including the creation of a unit with a mandate to prepare for the next wave of COVID-19.

In order to learn to live with the virus and avoid closing doors, Liberal leader Dominique Anglade said she would like to see the creation of a "COVID-19 squad."

Anglade explained at a news conference Sunday that the squad would aim to coordinate efforts to reopen and maintain activities with partners from different sectors.

"We need to determine in advance how we would react in the event of new variants," she said. "Don't wait until the last minute on December 30 to announce on December 31 what will happen. The government is yo-yoing, waiting until the last minute, shutting everything down and starting over. People are caught short. (...) We can't continue to operate like this.

"When you talk to business people, the key word is predictability. Restaurants want to have a date, a deadline to ensure the viability of their business," said Liberal economy critic Marc Tanguay.

Anglade would like to see this unit put in place "as soon as possible."

It would be maintained "as long as necessary to get through the rest of the process."

The PLQ wants this predictability to take shape in sector-specific decontamination plans. It also proposes long-term supply plans for protective equipment, screening tests, vaccines, drugs and ventilation equipment.

Another recommendation to strengthen the scientific component and better anticipate the situation is the establishment of an independent scientific committee headed by Quebec's chief scientist.

The party also reiterated its request that public health and elected politicians hold separate news briefings.

Angalde is asking for more transparency and communication from the Legault government. Earlier this month, the official opposition leader called for a special emergency session of the National Assembly to discuss the management of the pandemic, which François Legault refused to do.

The premier has resumed weekly meetings with the leaders of the opposition parties for the past two weeks. However, Anglade decided not to attend any more last Friday, as the meetings are orchestrated by Legault.

Pressure is mounting on the CAQ government to adopt relief as COVID-19 hospitalizations peak.

The Parti Québécois also urged public health last Friday to develop a decontamination plan.

PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said many sectors are suffering from a lack of predictability and confusion around health measures.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 23, 2022.