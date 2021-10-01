iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Don't be alarmed: Montreal to test emergency sirens this weekend

An emergency alert siren is seen in Breslau, Ont., on Monday, April 21, 2014.

Montreal will be conducting its annual test of industrial alarms this weekend. 

The city will blare the sirens for three minutes on Saturday, Oct. 2. 

The sirens are located near factories to warn residents of hazardous industrial events. 

The nine affected factories are:

  • Beef Mérite, Richelieu Metro (Montreal-North, Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles)
  • Company Indorama PTA Montreal (Mercier – Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Montreal East)
  • The Labatt Brewery of Canada (Lachine, LaSalle)
  • Lactalis Canada (Côte-des-Neiges – Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Lachine, LaSalle, the Southwest, Côte-Saint-Luc, Montreal-Ouest)
  • Molson Coors (Ville-Marie)
  • Atlantic Fisheries, Richelieu Metro (Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles)
  • Saputo Dairy Products Canada, Saint-Laurent (Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Saint-Laurent, Le Plateau-Mont-Royal)
  • Saputo Dairy Products Canada, Saint-Léonard (Anjou, Mercier – Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Saint-Léonard)
  • Suncor Montreal sulfur plant (Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles, Montreal-East)

Click the video below to hear the alarm:

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error