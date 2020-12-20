iHeartRadio
Don't count on a white Christmas, as forecast calls for holiday rain and clouds

Christmas decorations adorn a tree in Ottawa in a Dec.14, 2014 file photo. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

As the song says, “I'm dreaming of a grey and somewhat wet Christmas.”

Montrealers can expect clouds, showers and not much snow during this year's holiday, according to the Environment Canada forecast, who are predicting no snow but periods of showers over the next week.

While Monday is forecasted to bring a 60 per cent chance of flurries, Tuesday and Wednesday will just be cloudy. Christmas Eve will have a high of 7 C and showers and Christmas Day itself will be slightly colder with a high of -1 C and periods of rain and snow.

While that might not be the usual expectation for a Canadian Christmas, it's still more seasonable than 2015, which brought a record heat wave that allowed Quebec's golfers to hit the links one last time. 

