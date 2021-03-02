iHeartRadio
Don't fear the fat: Cookbook author offers healthy fat-fuelled recipes

image.jpeg

We have developed a fear of eating fat, associating it with weight gain and a wide-range of illnesses.

As a result, we get seduced by all kinds of diets that make unrealistic promises that are just not realistic.

Cookbook author Lee Capatina wants to dispel those myths, with a new cookbook called 'Eat Good Fat: Nourish your body with over 100 healthy fat-fuelled recipes.'

Watch her interview above to learn more.

Here's a look at some of the recipes in her cookbook:

I Love You So Matcha Recipe

    

Red Snapper Ceviche Recipe


 


Salted Chocolate Halva Fudge Recipe

