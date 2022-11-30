iHeartRadio
Don't forget: Quebec winter tire deadline is Thursday


If your car still has its summer tires on, it's your last chance to change them: Quebec's winter tire deadline starts on Thursday.

Winter tires are mandatory across the province from Dec. 1 to March 15. Failure to comply could result in a $200 to $300 fine.

The rule applies to all motorized vehicles registered in Quebec, including mopeds, motorized scooters and motorcycles. There are some exceptions, namely heavy vehicles, tool vehicles and farm machinery.

According to the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), the ideal tread depth of your tires is at least 4.8 mm across for more traction on the roads.

In addition, it's wise to check the date your tire was made -- the older the tire, the less traction it has.

To do so, check the last four digits of the identification number on the tire wall. If the number reads 3613, for example, it means the tire was made on the 36th week of 2013.

Quebec's Transport Ministry is reminding the public to take other precautions ahead of the winter weather. During your next tune-up, it's advised to check:

  • Windshield wipers and the heating and defrosting system
  • Washer fluid
  • Brake and power steering fluids
  • Antifreeze
  • Motor oil and transmission oil
  • Tires, including the spare tire
  • Electrical and ignition systems
  • Headlights, turn-signal lights, hazard lights and the horn
  • Drive belts, brakes, the battery and the alternator 
