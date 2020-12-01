Don't forget: Winter tires mandatory in Quebec as of today

As of Tuesday, it's illegal to drive in Quebec with a vehicle that is not fitted with winter tires.

Winter tires with a logo showing a snowflake and a mountain are mandatory from Dec. 1 to March 15 across the province.

Offenders could see a fine ranging from $200 and $300.

When temperatures drop below 7°C, all-season tires begin to lose elasticity, which results in reduced traction and inferior control and braking abilities.

Winter tires, however, retain their elasticity at temperatures well below 7°C.

According to CAA-Quebec, modern vehicles have safety features such as traction controls that only work well with tires that provide good grip.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2020.