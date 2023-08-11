iHeartRadio
Don't rain on my parade: Wet weather on tap for Montreal's festive weekend


After Thursday's active weather, it's looking like Friday will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Overnight, the city can expect partly cloudy conditions.

Stargazers are in for a treat this weekend; the Perseid meteor shower will be visible outside the city, where light pollution isn't a problem. Of course, a clear sky is also always best to view these sorts of events.

Saturday will start with mainly cloudy skies. However, conditions won't remain dry as Montreal is expecting to showers in the afternoon, with approximately 10 millimetres of precipitation.

The daytime high will be 24 C.

Sunday will start with showers, with the potential for thunderstorms.

The afternoon will bring a daytime high of 22 C, with dry conditions, which is good news for those attending the Pride parade in downtown Montreal.  

