iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

'Don't Worry, Just Eat': Bonnie Stern pens new cookbook with her daughter


image.jpg

It's a rare Canadian cook who hasn't heard of Bonnie Stern.

With 14 cookbooks and a cooking school, she’s also a member of the Taste Canada Hall of Fame.

Her latest is praised by star chefs such as Jacques Pépin and Yotam Ottolenghi. It's called, 'Don't Worry, Just Cook: Delicious, Timeless Recipes for Comfort and Connection.'

She wrote it with her daughter Anna Rupert.

Watch the interview with Bonnie Stern, above.

And, check out some of the recipes below.


 

Ricotta With Basil Pesto + Roasted Tomatoes


 

Sheet Pan Chicken With Lemon + Olives


 




S'Mores Chocolate Bark

 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*