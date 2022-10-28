'Don't Worry, Just Eat': Bonnie Stern pens new cookbook with her daughter

It's a rare Canadian cook who hasn't heard of Bonnie Stern.



With 14 cookbooks and a cooking school, she’s also a member of the Taste Canada Hall of Fame.



Her latest is praised by star chefs such as Jacques Pépin and Yotam Ottolenghi. It's called, 'Don't Worry, Just Cook: Delicious, Timeless Recipes for Comfort and Connection.'

She wrote it with her daughter Anna Rupert.

Ricotta With Basil Pesto + Roasted Tomatoes

Sheet Pan Chicken With Lemon + Olives







S'Mores Chocolate Bark