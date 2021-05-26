Door-to-door 'check-ins' tackle pandemic fatigue, disconnection in Laval

The pandemic's basically over, right? In Laval, people are being reminded that's not true -- but also getting help with new mental health problems or whatever else has come up while in lockdown.

New public health teams going door-to-door and to parks, grocery stores and elsewhere are meant to give locals support in the final stretch.

That can mean helping them find a vaccination location if they've had trouble using Clic-Santé, or asking if they need other health services if they've gotten out of touch with the system.

The roving teams are also reminding people that we're not out of the woods -- a message especially clear today, when Montreal health authorities said that nine COVID-19 outbreaks are linked to people spending time in parks, letting their guard down by sharing drinks, food or other things.

The Laval teams are hoping to hire helpers who can work in Arabic, Spanish and Creole, as well as French and English.

"I think people need to talk to a real person. It's obvious," said an organizer with the CISSS Laval, Genevieve Levac.

