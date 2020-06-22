Doors open to Montrealers as restaurants, movie theatres and other sectors restart all at once

Monday was a big day in Montreal: several major sectors of the economy restarted all at once.

Restaurants could wave customers past the takeout window and seat them again. Movie theatres could throw open their doors, too. Gyms welcomed customers inside.

Monday also felt like a day for celebration as Quebec saw its first day with no new COVID-19 deaths since March. But did local consumers feel comfortable enough to go rushing back to their old haunts?

Watch the video above to hear merchants and their clients talk about their first day back in business.