iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Dorel Industries accepts Cerberus-led offer to go private for $14.50 per share

The corporate logo for Dorel Industries Inc. is shown in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Dorel Industries said Friday its board has agreed to a deal that will take the Montreal-based company private.

Under the agreement, a group led by an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management LP will buy Dorel for $14.50 per share in cash, except for shares owned by members of the Schwartz family, including Dorel's chief executive officer. The deal values the company at $470 million.

Dorel's subordinate B shares traded at $14.42 on the Toronto Stock Exchange after markets opened Friday, up 3 cents from the previous close.

"We are pleased to have been able to reach this agreement with the buyer group at a time when Dorel is benefiting from increased demand for its products amid the unique backdrop of 2020," said Norman Steinberg, who chaired the board committee reviewingthe deal, in a statement.

"The special committee believes that the arrangement represents fair value for the public shareholders and is the best path forward for Dorel and all of its stakeholders."

Dorel makes a variety of consumer goods such as Cosco and Safety 1st child car seats, Cannondale and Schwinn bicycles, and home furniture under brands such as Dorel Living and DHP.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error