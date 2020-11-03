iHeartRadio
Dorel shareholder pushes back at plan to take company private

The Dorel logo is seen in a file photo at the company's annual meeting in Montreal, on May 28, 2004. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francois Roy)

The second-largest shareholder of Dorel Industries says it won't support a proposal to take the company private under the terms offered Monday.

Montreal-based investment firm Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc says it controls about 13.1 per cent of Dorel's subordinate voting shares, making it the second-largest individual investor after the company's controlling family, which includes Dorel CEO Martin Schwartz.

Dorel announced Monday that the Schwartz family, working with New York-based Cerberus Capital Management, have offered $14.50 per share to buy out other investors and delist the company's stock.

Letko, Brosseau says in a statement that it believes Dorel has a resilient business and the controlling family's desire to remain shareholders under the going private plan is evidence of Dorel's long-term potential.

The Dorel board's independent directors have given the family and Cerberus until Nov. 10 to negotiate a definitive transaction.

Dorel's subordinate shares gained 66 cents on Monday to close at $15.05, which was above the going-private price announced earlier in the day. The stock was slightly lower in early trading on Tuesday at $14.90.

Dorel sells car seats, strollers, bicycles and home furniture under various brands for markets around the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2020.

