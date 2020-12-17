iHeartRadio
Dorval Circle to remain closed until the spring

dorval circle

Highway 20 at the Dorval Circle will remain closed for months longer than planned. 

Transport Quebec says it's been monitoring the behaviour of the structures and that they need to be fully — instead of partially — reinforced. 

That, they say, will take until sometime in the spring, although there was no indication if that means March or June. 

It's been closed since October. 

In the meantime, you can keep using the detour along the service road or take the 40, to avoid the area altogether. 

