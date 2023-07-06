iHeartRadio
Dorval driver critically injured after car crashes into wall


Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A motorist was critically injured early Thursday morning in Dorval, on Montreal's West Island, when his vehicle struck a sidewalk before crashing into a concrete wall.

Montreal police (SPVM) say the 40-year-old man, who was alone in his car, was conscious when taken to hospital but that his injuries were life-threatening.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Arthur-Fecteau Street, a few hundred meters from the grounds of the Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau International Airport, at the Cardinal Avenue intersection.

Police believe the driver was travelling at high speeds.

A security perimeter was set up early Thursday morning so SPVM investigators could determine the event's circumstances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 6, 2023.

