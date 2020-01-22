Dorval garage owner trying to stop zoning change that would replace him with a Starbucks

Theowner of a small Dorval garage is trying to stop the city from changing the zoning in his area that would allow the owner of the land to kick him out and put in a Starbucks.

A Dorval spokesman told CJAD 800 that the owner of the land at Sources and Hwy 20, Parkland Fuel Corporation, which already owns the Ultramar at the same location, is asking for the zoning change so the city is going through the steps that could allow it including public consultations or a registry opposing it.

Lorenzo Arena is one of those opposed - he said he's been looking for a new location for his garage LA Tires for the past month.

"New cities don't allow new garages to open operations anywhere - not Dorval, not Pointe Claire, not Dollard, not Kirkland, not anywhere, I checked, it's impossible," said Arena in an interview with CJAD 800.

Even if he did find a place, Arena said he is worried he couldn't afford it and would have to close.

"A move would cost me a lot of money, over $50,000," said Arena.

"This is very stressful."

Arena has been leasing space there for seven years, employing five people.

"There's vacant buildings everywhere - why destroy a business that's blooming?" said Arena.

Dorval spokesman Sebastien Gauthier said the mayor is meeting with Arena at the end of the week to see if they can help.

"It is sad to see a longtime garage owner be relocated and things of that nature, but as a city there's some rules we need to go upon and the owner has a right to request a zoning change," said Gauthier.

Parkland Fuel Corporation told CJAD 800 it is looking into the matter before it could comment.

Arena is circulating a petition to try to block the zoning change and is also trying to get enough signatures for a registry to force a referendum on the matter.

"It's sad to see this go away because of big corporations and taxes," said Arena.