Downtown merchants looking forward to having people back in stores

"The revenu has been zero for two months," said Emil roux, executive director of Destination Centre-Ville.

That's how he told CTV it's been like for downtown store owners who have to close shop during the pandemic.

Many will be able to open again a as government regulations are lifted, a move some people have called premature.

Roux had a simple message for Quebecers in the face of the reopening.

"They need to help support the stores by buying local, by coming to St. Catherine, by having a nice experience, and helping the stores and merchants on St. catherine," said Roux.

Roux described cleaning and beautification projects that will take place to make downtown more attractive for visitors and shoppers.

Bike stations and flowers are planned additions to the downtown space.