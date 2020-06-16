Downtown Montreal institution Bar-B Barn has closed, leaving fans bereft

By Selena Ross, CTV Montreal

A Montreal landmark has closed: Bar-B Barn, the kitschy, Western-themed rib eatery on Guy St., much loved by its longtime customers.

The restaurant, opened in 1967, has a sister location in Dollard-des-Ormeaux that will remain open. A staff member there confirmed Tuesday that the downtown, flagship location was closing.

Several factors appear to have contributed to the closure.

The West Island location had been open for COVID-safe takeout since March, but the staff member, Jasmine Hentschel, said restaurants will take a big financial hit because of social distancing rules even when they officially reopen on June 22.

"It's difficult times," Hentschel said.

However, the Bar-B Barn’s founder, Manny Barnoff, also died in December. He was 90, according to his obituary, published in mid-January. Locals said they’d noticed the building go up for sale this winter.

“Manny was a Montreal legend,” it said, “well known as the founder of THE BAR-B BARN restaurant which was his true love since 1967.”

Barnoff was also known for giving generously to charities.

The building was decorated to look like a log cabin inside and it was filled with photos of patrons and famous Montrealers, including Habs players, who had eaten there. It was a popular spot for a pre-game meal.

A Facebook post by a community member about the closure quickly attracted hundreds of comments from loyal clients after it was published on Tuesday evening.

“We went there all our lives,” said one woman.

Some others said they had copies of the recipe for the restaurant’s famous sauce, which Barnoff seemed to give out upon request.

“I will treasure it forever.....thanks Manny!” wrote one woman.