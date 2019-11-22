Downtown Montreal soon to become a ghost town, construction-weary merchants fear

Seems as though everywhere you look in downtown Montreal, you're within sight of an 'à louer' sign — a storefront in need of an occupant.

About a quarter of downtown stores are now sitting empty — the highest total in about four years. And there doesn't appear to be any improvement in sight.

"If you come by next year there'll be a lot more closing," said Santana Enrique, the manager at Sports Crescent, a shop which has been on Ste. Catherine St. for the last 30 years — and which, incidentally, is sitting between two now-vacant storefronts.

Lately, Enrique says he had to switch over from paying his rent once a year to one a month, because they don't expect to survive much longer.

The main culprit, he says, is the constant construction downtown, particularly on Ste. Catherine St., where work continues to widen sidewalks in some sections.

"Once the construction hit us, we didn't know whether we could survive or not," Enrique said.

Some meaningful assistance or compensation from the city, he says, isn't forthcoming, and if it doesn't, he worries large sections of Montreal's main artery will turn into a ghost town in a matter of years.

CJAD 800's Sofia Misenheimer contributed to this report.