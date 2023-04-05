iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Downtown Montreal stabbing leaves man seriously injured early Wednesday


image.jpg

A man was found with a serious wound apparently caused by a stabbing early Wednesday night in a downtown Montreal building.

The Montreal Police Service (SPVM) reported that the man, 26, was in critical condition when he was taken to hospital. He is now out of danger.

Police say that around 12:25 a.m., they were alerted by a 911 call that the injured man was in a building on Charlotte Street near the intersection of de Bullion Street.

Upon arrival, police found the victim with a significant upper-body injury, likely caused by a sharp object. He was taken to hospital by ambulance crews.

In the meantime, a security perimeter was set up so that SPVM investigators could comb the area and solve the case. By the end of the night, no arrests had been reported.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 5, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*