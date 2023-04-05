Downtown Montreal stabbing leaves man seriously injured early Wednesday

A man was found with a serious wound apparently caused by a stabbing early Wednesday night in a downtown Montreal building.

The Montreal Police Service (SPVM) reported that the man, 26, was in critical condition when he was taken to hospital. He is now out of danger.

Police say that around 12:25 a.m., they were alerted by a 911 call that the injured man was in a building on Charlotte Street near the intersection of de Bullion Street.

Upon arrival, police found the victim with a significant upper-body injury, likely caused by a sharp object. He was taken to hospital by ambulance crews.

In the meantime, a security perimeter was set up so that SPVM investigators could comb the area and solve the case. By the end of the night, no arrests had been reported.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 5, 2023.