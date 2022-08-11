iHeartRadio
Downtown Montreal to feature mural honouring Jean-Paul Riopelle this fall

Artist Marc Séguin and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante pose at the site of a future mural honoring Jean-Paul Riopelle. (YvensB Photography)

Another mural will be added to the canvas of downtown Montreal this fall, with a project honouring Jean-Paul Riopelle to be displayed at 625 Milton St. near McGill University.

The mural, designed by Quebec artist Marc Séguin, will be completed just in time for what would have been Riopelle's 100th birthday.

Riopelle was a Montreal-born painter and sculptor whose abstract art style gained international recognition in the 20th century.

To honour this legacy, the Plante administration will spend $200,000 turning the mural into reality.

"The City of Montreal is very proud to be associated with this large-scale mural that will celebrate Riopelle's legacy and launch the celebrations of his centennial. Mural art is an extraordinary way to democratize access to culture and to beautify our city," said Mayor Valérie Plante in a press release.

The mural will be hard to miss even at night, as Tourisme Montréal has created a lighting plan to attract tourists and locals.

"Our major contribution to the illumination [...] is part of our desire to make Montreal a harmonious and attractive destination," said Yves Lalumière, president and CEO of the organization.

The Jean-Paul Riopelle Foundation warmly welcomed the announced mural and the imprint it could leave on Montreal's cultural scene.

The mural's creator is a true fan of Riopelle, which made the news even brighter for the foundation.

"We are particularly pleased that the world-renowned Quebec painter Marc Séguin, for whom Riopelle remains an inexhaustible source of inspiration, has been chosen to create this mural," said Manon Gauthier, general director of the foundation.

"[It will] mark the landscape of the artist's native city for generations to come."  

